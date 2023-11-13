WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/13/23: Interest Rates, Airline Taxes, and Wrestling

If you missed Monday morning’s show, we have you covered! Remember you can tune in to WPTF Morning Show weekdays from 6-9 a.m. on 98.5FM and 680AM in the Triangle, or worldwide on WPTF.com and the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH JAY RATLIFF

Denmark has started a new tax on air travel to encourage using sustainable fuel for air travel, but some people have an issue with this tax because of where the money is going. Jay Ratliff has all the details on that story, and other aviation news.

INTERVIEW WITH JILL SCHLESINGER

The Fed, and it’s battle with inflation, has been a headline all year long. So where do we stand, here in the middle of November? CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joined the WPTF Morning Show to share her thoughts on the topic.

INTERVIEW WITH DOMINANT CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

Dominant Championship Wrestling returns to the Harrison Gym in Selma, North Carolina this Saturday night, November 18. Pro wrestlers AC Devine, Dynamite Jackson, Leah Night, and The Brute, along with DCW Broadcaster Aloysius Skipper Jenkins III, all joined us to preview the event — and do a little trash talking.

ROB’S REMINDER

“As you get older, you really just want to be surrounded by good people. People are good for you, who are good to you, and who are good for your soul.”

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

