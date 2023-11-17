WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/16/23: Cancer survivors, flu season, and teacher shortages

If you missed Thursday morning’s show, we have you covered!
INTERVIEW WITH FORMER OLYMPIAN SHANNON MILLER
Olympic medalist and American gymnast Shannon Miller talks about her battle with a rare form of ovarian cancer and her triumph over it to become a health and wellness advocate.
INTERVIEW WITH DR. BRIAN FORREST
Brian Forrest, MD, President of Access Healthcare discusses the direct primary care model, COVID/flu/RVS, vaccinations, diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic.
INTERVIEW WITH DR. PERRY-GRAVES
Dr. Monique Perry-Graves, the executive director for Teach For America-North Carolina tells us more about the challenges that teachers and schools are facing right now and how they are helping.
RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON