WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/17/23: Giving back to local military families, and how the sports gambling bill can help local colleges

If you missed Friday morning’s show, here is a full recap! Remember you can tune in to WPTF Morning Show weekdays from 6-9 a.m. on 98.5FM and 680AM in the Triangle, or worldwide on WPTF.com and the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH CRYSTAL CARLSON

An organization is giving back this holiday season to help some local military families. Crystal Carlson, with Support U.S. Armed Forces, joined the WPTF Morning Show to talk about “Lights of Gratitude,” and how you can help.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1226893/">11/17 Crystal Carlson | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH DICK CHRISTY

The new sports betting bill in North Carolina will help some of our local colleges and universities, especially the smaller ones. Dick Christy, the athletic director of UNC-Pembroke, talked about that and some other sports topics with Rob Connett.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1226919/">11/17 Dick Christy | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JONES ANGELL

It’s that time of the year, where college football and basketball overlap. The North Carolina Tar Heel men’s basketball team is in action tonight, and the football team travels to Clemson on Saturday. Jones Angell, the radio voice of the Heels, previewed both games this morning with Rob Connett.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1226963/">11/17 Jones Angell | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1226896/">11/17 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>