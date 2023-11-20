WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/20/23: Holiday Travel and Holiday Shopping

If you missed Monday morning’s show, here is a full recap! Remember you can tune in to WPTF Morning Show weekdays from 6-9 a.m. on 98.5FM and 680AM in the Triangle, or worldwide on WPTF.com and the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH TIFFANY WRIGHT

More than a million North Carolinians will be driving somewhere this week for Thanksgiving. Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas discusses what days and times will be the busiest across the state, and shares some tips and advice before you hit the road.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1232490/">11/20 Tiffany Wright | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JILL SCHLESINGER

Will this year be a big one for holiday shopping and spending in the U.S.? CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger shares her thoughts, and the latest trends over the past few years.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1232456/">11/20 Jill Schlesinger | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JAY RATLIFF

Flight attendants for American Airlines could potentially go on strike right before Christmas. Aviation analyst Jay Ratliff discussed that story, and others, when he made his weekly appearance on the WPTF Morning Show.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1232469/">11/20 Jay Ratliff | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SMITH

Today’s weather will be pleasant around the Triangle, but CBS 17 Meteorologist Laura Smith says we can expect rainy and stormy condition on Tuesday.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1232618/">11/20 Laura Smith | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1232488/">11/20 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>