WPTF Morning Show 11/21/23: Rainy Day in the Triangle; Attorney General Wins Lawsuit Against Student Loan Company

INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SMITH

It’s a rainy Tuesday, and it will stay that way tonight. CBS 17 Meteorologist Laura Smith says there is a small risk for severe weather when you head to bed. She went through the details of the forecast.

INTERVIEW WITH ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH STEIN

On Monday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein won a court order against a student lender, which requires the company to shut down. Stein talked about that, and other topics, when he was a guest today on the show.

INTERVIEW WITH JB LOVE

Our sister station, KIX 102, is once again needing your help to assist those in the Triangle who are less fortunate during the holiday season. Morning host JB Love joined us to talk about their Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

