WPTF Morning Show 11/22/23: Remembering the JFK Assassination; Helping Others in Need This Holiday Season

REMEMBERING THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE JFK ASSASSINATION

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the shooting death of President John F. Kennedy. Our very own Tony Riggsbee and Mike Raley were in elementary school that day. They shared their memories with Rob Connett.

INTERVIEW WITH GRAY FROM 94.7 WQDR

Our sister station, 94.7 WQDR, is hosting its annual “Hope for the Holidays” event. Producer Gray from the QDR Morning Crew shared details with us.

INTERVIEW WITH KATIE HAYNES

“Smiling While Sending Hope” is a non-profit organization that raises funds and donations for children in the Triangle with chronic illnesses, to give them a happy holiday season. The creator, Katie Haynes, and her vice president Tammy Cancilla, joined Rob Connett on the WPTF Morning Show.

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

