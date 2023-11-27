WPTF Morning Show 11/27/23: Cyber Monday

If you missed Monday morning’s show, here is a full recap! Remember you can tune in to WPTF Morning Show weekdays from 6-9 a.m. on 98.5FM and 680AM in the Triangle, or worldwide on WPTF.com and the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SMITH

Colder air is on the way! CBS17 Meteorologist Laura Smith tells us when we can expect colder temperatures, and how frigid it will actually get in the Triangle.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1241220/">11/27 Laura Smith | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JAY RATLIFF

How has the holiday weekend been for airports across the country? Rob Connett got the answer from aviation analyst Jay Ratliff.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1241176/">11/27 Jay Ratliff | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JILL SCHLESINGER

A new study says Americans were not as willing to donate to charities in 2022, compared to during the COVID pandemic. But what about this year? If you are wanting to help others this holiday season, Jill Schlesinger has some reminders and tips for you. The CBS News business analyst also told us her thoughts on Cyber Monday.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1241138/">11/27 Jill Schlesinger | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JENNIFER PIPA

The United States has seen more billion-dollar disasters in 2023 than any other year, from tornadoes and hurricanes, to wildfires. Jennifer Pipa, the vice president of American Red Cross disaster programs, was a guest on the WPTF Morning Show, and told Rob Connett now is a good time to help Americans who continue to recover from those disasters.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1241136/">11/27 Jennifer Pipa | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

Stay away from people who only prioritize THEIR needs over yours. They will end up being the greatest setback to your success.

ROUNDTABLE: GUESS THE COST

Time to play our new favorite game, “Guess the Cost.” Rob found some Cyber Monday deals online. Does the rest of the crew know how much these items cost?

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1241236/">11/27 ROUNDTABLE: Guess The Cost | RSS.com</a>