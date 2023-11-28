WPTF Morning Show 11/28/23: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

If you missed Tuesday morning’s show, here is a full recap! Remember you can tune in to WPTF Morning Show weekdays from 6-9 a.m. on 98.5FM and 680AM in the Triangle, or worldwide on WPTF.com and the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH DAVE DOWNEY

We’ll be near record-low temperatures tonight! CBS17 Meteorologist Dave Downey joined the show to detail a cold forecast for the Triangle.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1242726/">11/28 Dave Downey | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1242672/">11/28 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it, then I can achieve it.” -Muhammad Ali

ROUNDTABLE: DIVISIVE QUESTIONS

Does pineapple belong on pizza? Is a hot dog considered a sandwich? Does a straw have one hole or two? These are some of the divisive questions Rob asked the crew during today’s roundtable.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1242727/">11/28 ROUNDTABLE: Divisive Questions | RSS.com</a>