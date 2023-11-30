WPTF Morning Show 11/30/23: Local children, local food, local music, and Top 5 Christmas movies

If you missed a PACKED Thursday edition of the WPTF Morning Show, here is a full recap!

INTERVIEW WITH MADISON FROM 96.1 BBB

96.1 BBB morning host Madison discusses the Wrapping Hopes and Dreams annual event to benefit children through the Methodist Home for Children during the 2023 Christmas holiday season.

INTERVIEW WITH MAX TRUJILLO

Max Trujillo, co-host of the “North Carolina Food & Beverage Podcast” and former owner of Craften, stopped by the studio to discuss what the current state of the local restaurant industry is in the Triangle, and what the biggest challenges are for restaurant owners as 2023 comes to a close. He also reveals their nominees for 2023 “Person of the Year.”

INTERVIEW WITH GEORGE HAGE

Local musicians from all over North Carolina will be at The Rialto Theater in Raleigh this Saturday night for a special event. One of the performers is George Hage from the band “Jack The Radio.” He was in-studio with Rob Connett this morning to talk details, and share a little taste of what you can hear this weekend.

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

ROUNDTABLE: TOP FIVE CHRISTMAS MOVIES

