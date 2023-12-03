22-year-old Man Dead After Fatal Shooting in Raleigh

Police car with lights (Image used under license from Shutterstock.com)

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Summit Avenue.

The Raleigh Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting just after 8:30 PM Saturday evening. On the scene, officers found 22 year old Nicolas Ricardo Carrasco Domenec with multiple gunshot wounds. Domenec died as a result of his injuries.

Authorities say the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The investigation remains open as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.