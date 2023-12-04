WPTF Morning Show 12/4/23: End-of-the-year Financial Advice, Holiday Scams, and Movie Cameramen

We had a LOADED show on Monday morning, and because we love you, we are giving you a full recap! Remember you can tune in to WPTF Morning Show weekdays from 6-9 a.m. on 98.5FM and 680AM in the Triangle, or worldwide on WPTF.com and the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH JILL SCHLESINGER

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger shares some tips and reminders on how to be prepared financially at the end of the year, heading into the start of 2024.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1250449/">12/4 Jill Schlesinger | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JAY RATLIFF

Aviation analyst Jay Ratliff made his weekly appearance on the WPTF Morning Show, to discuss some big news in the airline industry, including the future plans of facial recognition use in airports.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1250495/">12/4 Jay Ratliff | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH NATALYA RICE

Attorney Natalya Rice with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) gives consumers advice about avoiding and reporting holiday scams, gift card scams, and job scams in 2023.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1250476/">12/4 Natalya Rice | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH GARY USHINO

(PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY USHINO)

Gary Ushino worked in Hollywood for more than 30 years as a cameraman and stuntman, and worked with some big-name actors on big-name movies, like Will Ferrell in “Talladega Nights.” That’s actually how and when he fell in love with North Carolina, where he now lives and works on his own company.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1250657/">12/4 Gary Ushino | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“The true secret of happiness lies in taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.”

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1250479/">12/4 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>