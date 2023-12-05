WPTF Morning Show 12/5/23: Affordable Housing, Shooting Clays, and Mediterranean Food

Miss any part of Tuesday’s show? We have you covered!

INTERVIEW WITH TERRANCE RUTH

There is a concert event happening in Raleigh tonight that is raising awareness for affordable housing in the Triangle. We talked to the man organizing the event, Terrance Ruth.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1252128/">12/5 Terrance Ruth | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH ED STRICKLAND

There’s an unusual sport starting to gain popularity in North Carolina — clay shooting. Ed Strickland, of Deep River Shooting Clays in Sanford, joined us to talk about what they have to offer, and the importance of gun safety behind it.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1252113/">12/5 Ed Strickland | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH PAM JAMES of CHARLIE’S KABOB GRILL

Charlie’s Kabob Grill has been serving Mediterranean food to Wake Forest for more than a decade. Their marketing director, Pam James, joined the WPTF Morning Show to talk about their business — and the current challenges of the local restaurant industry in the Triangle.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1252092/">12/5 Pam James (Charlie’s Kabob Grill) | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“Before you’re a leader, success is all about growing yourself. But when you become a leader, success is all about growing others.” – Jack Welch

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1252122/">12/5 Random History with sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>