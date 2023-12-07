WPTF MORNING SHOW 12/6/23: SANTA!

Did you miss Wednesday’s morning show? Santa joined us in studio, and we started giving away prizes for our WPTF “12 Days of Christmas.” Here’s a full recap:

INTERVIEW WITH ABBY EMMANUELSON

You’ve probably heard or seen the ads about enrolling in Medicaid, and about Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. Director Abby Emmanuelson with Care4Carolina joined the show to discuss the details, and explain why this is important for many North Carolinians.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1253413/">12/6 Abby Emmanuelson (Care4Carolina) | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JOHN ZALLER

The “Art of the Brick” LEGO exhibit in Raleigh has extended its stay for another month, now on display until January 6. John Zaller was on the WPTF Morning Show to talk about what you can expect if you take the family this holiday season.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1253543/">12/6 John Zaller (Art of the Brick) | RSS.com</a>

WPTF 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY – DAY 1

The one and only Santa was in studio this morning to help us pick a winner for Day 1 of our “WPTF 12 Days of Christmas” giveaway! Remember to register to win our prizes — including the trip to the Bahamas — on the contest page of WPTF.com!

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1253546/">WPTF 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS: Day 1 | RSS.com</a>

SANTA KNOWS ROB’S SECRETS

Rob was caught off guard this morning by Santa’s precise knowledge of former Christmas gifts he received during his childhood, and that one year he was on the naughty list.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1253548/">12/6 Santa Knows Rob’s Secrets | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1253414/">12/6 Random History with sidekick Harrison. | RSS.com</a>