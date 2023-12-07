WPTF MORNING SHOW 12/7/23: Solar Energy and Stress Eating

Did you miss Thursday’s show? We have you covered!

INTERVIEW WITH ABIGAIL ROSS HOPPER

Energy costs have gone up over the past year, and that’s turning some people over to solar energy. Here in North Carolina, about 10% of our electricity comes from solar energy now. Abigail Ross Hopper, the President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, talked to Rob Connett about some solar trends for our state.

INTERVIEW WITH CHRIS RUMBLEY

A new neighborhood has been built near Falls Lake. Chris Rumbley with Shinleaf Estates explains to us that nature is the big focus for this new community of luxury homes.

INTERVIEW WITH DR. ANGIE GOLDEN

This time of the year — with Thanksgiving and now Christmas — can have a big focus on food, by having delicious meals and treats with family and friends. But this time of the year can also be stressful. And for some of us, that leads to stress eating. Dr. Angie Golden, a family nurse practitioner at the NP Obesity Treatment Clinic, talked to Rob Connett about how you can stay on track during the holidays and manage that holiday stress.

