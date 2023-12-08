WPTF MORNING SHOW 12/8/23: Cooking for Children, Mike Raley’s Christmas List, and Duke’s Mayo

Our show on Friday morning was PACKED! Here’s a full recap!

INTERVIEW WITH DAVE DOWNEY

CBS17 Meteorologist Dave Downey details this weekend’s forecast for the Triangle, which includes some possible thunderstorms on Sunday!

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1256558/">12/8 Dave Downey | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH ANDY ESSER

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Andy Esser discusses optimism and the financial habits of GenNexters, young people between the ages of 18 and 34, in the aftermath of the Great Resignation, high inflation, and the COVID 19 pendemic.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1256506/">12/8 Andy Esser | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH COURTNEY CORDARO

Courtney Cordaro, the owner of the Falls River location of Flour Power Cooking Studio, joined the show early this morning to talk about how they run cooking camps for children in the Triangle.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1256423/">12/8 Courtney Cordaro (Flour Power Studio) | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH MARCUS MANNING

INTERVIEW WITH MIKE RALEY & SANTA

Mike Raley, co-host of the WPTF Weekend Gardner, previews tomorrow morning’s show…and gets a surprise visit from Santa!

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1256561/">12/8 Mike Raley…and Santa! | RSS.com</a>

WPTF 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY – DAY 3

Congrats to Gary Swann of Raleigh — our winner for Day 3 of the “WPTF 12 Days of Christmas” giveaway! He is getting a free gutter cleaning from Roofwerks! We’ll be giving away more gifts all of next week. Make sure you are registered for the 12 Days of Christmas, and our grand prize — a trip to the Bahamas! Just go to the “contests” tab of WPTF.com.

ROB’s REMINDERS

“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do, IF you don’t care who gets the credit.” – Ronald Reagan

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1256476/">12/8 Random History with sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>