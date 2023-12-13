WPTF MORNING SHOW 12/13/23: ALS United NC, Hope Reins, and Lawson Insurance Group

If you missed Tuesday’s interviews, or want to listen to them again, we have you covered!

INTERVIEW WITH DAVE SHORE

ALS has been an issue for many over the past decades. Thankfully for those here in North Carolina, ALS United NC, is excited to unveil its new support program to aid those living in NC suffering from the condition.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1264267/">12/13 Dave Shore | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH KIM TSCHIRRET

Hope Reins has been helping children dealing with trauma in a very unique way. Kim Tschirret, founder and CEO, started Hope Reins over 10 years about talks about her mission to help children using horses.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1264296/">12/13 Kim Tschirret | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JASON BASS

There have always been some myths revolving around all kinds of insurance. Jason Bass from Lawson Insurance Group joins the WPTF morning show to shed some light of these stigmas. They are also supporting Zach’s toy chest, a non profit that helps get toys to kids every time of year, and how Lawson Insurance group is helping them.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1264303/">12/13 Jason Bass | RSS.com</a>