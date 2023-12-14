WPTF MORNING SHOW 12/14/23: Just Two Questions, and Local Comedy

If you missed Thursdayday’s interviews, or want to listen to them again, here’s a recap!
INTERVIEW WITH IVET PRUNER & BENAISHA DOCTOR
Ivet Pruner and Benaisha Doctor, of the local organization “Happiness Productions,” have created a new project called “Just Two Questions.” They joined Rob Connett to explain the mission of their project, and how you can help participate.
INTERVIEW WITH COMEDIANS ANDY FORRESTER & JACK CRISSEY
Local comedians Andy Forrester and Jack Crissey were in-studio this morning with us to promote their upcoming show in Apex — and other fun conversations.
ROB’S REMINDERS
Above everything else, in every aspect of life, communication is key.
RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON