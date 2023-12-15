WPTF MORNING SHOW 12/15/23: Paws For Life, and TapYard

If you missed Thursdayday’s interviews, or want to listen to them again, here’s a recap!

INTERVIEW WITH PAWS FOR LIFE

Paws For Life is an animal rescue in the Triangle, helping dogs and cats find forever homes. President Carla Roshitshi and fundraising director Anna Russell joined Rob Connett to talk about their mission.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1266997/">12/15 Paws For Life | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH TAPYARD

The boys from TapYard Raleigh were in studio this morning! Zack and Mega Mike shared a holiday drink — that is now “Mike Raley approved” — and talked about their upcoming events.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1267010/">12/15 TapYard, Pt. 1 | RSS.com</a>

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1267014/">12/15 TapYard, Pt. 2 | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“We must learn to live together as brothers, or parish together as fools.” – Martin Luther King

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1267019/">12/15 Random History with Sidekick Harrison. | RSS.com</a>