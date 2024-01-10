Indigenous Group Plans Legal Action Against Buc-ee’s Development After Mebane City Council Approval

Packaging from Buc-ee’s Gas Station, (Photo Credit Kristine Bellino, WPTF News/ Curtis Media Group)

Anthony DeHart

WPTF Exclusive:

Jason Crazy Bear Campos-Keck, co-founder of the group 7 Directions, told WPTF News they are seeking legal action to halt the Buc-ee’s project, which the Mebane City Council unanimously approved earlier this week.

“Oh, we’re seeking legal [action],” Campos-Keck said.

The group’s primary objection is to the proposed location of the 32-acre mega gas station. The organization contends the land originally belonged to the Occaneechi-Saponi tribes. Campos-Keck expressed their readiness for confrontation.

“We’ve dealt with bigger bullies than this before,” Campos-Keck said.

