Wake County Man Charged With Sexually Exploiting Minor

Mugshot of suspect, (Photo Credit: Garner PD)

Anthony DeHart

Garner police have arrested 34-year-old Darryl Edwin Foley II and charged him with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to court records obtained by WPTF News, the charges stem from an alleged incident in September 2023.

Foley made his first court appearance Friday, but police say the investigation is ongoing. He was released after posting a $450,000 bond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.