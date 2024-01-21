Joe Biden Comes to Raleigh, Announces $82 Million Investment in High-Speed Internet

Joe Biden Speaking in Raleigh, (Photo Credit: Anthony DeHart, WPTF/ Curtis Media Group)

Anthony DeHart

President Joe Biden came to Raleigh Thursday afternoon and spoke to an intimate crowd at Abbotts Creek Community Center about infrastructure, healthcare, and the economy. Biden discussed efforts by his administration to create better-paying jobs, more support for small businesses, and lower costs overall. His primary message, however, was about the internet.

“Small businesses need the internet to reach more customers,” Biden said, “here at home and literally around the world. Our seniors need it to connect with their doctors through telemedicine. High-speed internet isn’t a luxury anymore; it’s an absolute necessity.”

Biden said the American Rescue Plan will lead to additional investments in high-speed internet.

“We’re investing another $82 million to connect 16,000 additional homes and businesses to bring high-speed internet across the state of North Carolina.”

Biden says his goal is “universal high-speed internet” in all of North Carolina by 2030.

“We’re putting thousands of people to work laying fiber-optic cable all across America. A lot of that cable will be made in North Carolina,” he said.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Edward Smith introduced the President and spoke to WPTF after the event. He said that Biden’s message of bringing jobs resonated with him.

“I’m really concerned about stuff for the future. You know, the growing of jobs.”