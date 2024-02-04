Looking Ahead to the March 5 Primaries: Down-Ballot Candidates Vie for Attention Amid Presidential, Gubernatorial Races

End of Ballot (Image used under license from Shutterstock.com)

Anthony DeHart

Voters in North Carolina will head to the polls March 5 for primary elections, with races for both president and governor on the ballot. However, down-ballot Council of State races often receive little attention. Longtime political consultant Brad Crone says advertising for these races is just beginning.

“You really haven’t seen a lot of advertising, either radio, television or digital, for the primary yet,” Crone said. “But that will probably change early next week.”

With high-profile races for president and governor taking the spotlight, other contests, like those for Council of State, can often be overshadowed. Crone mentioned that it can be challenging for these “down-ballot” candidates to get their messages out.

“The ability to buy television advertising in this state this year is probably going to be difficult for candidates running down-ballot,” he said.

Brad Crone, President of Campaign Connections, was the guest on this week’s edition of “Carolina Newsmakers” with Don Curtis. You can listen to the full episode here.