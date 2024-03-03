Vice President Kamala Harris comes to Durham

Kamala Harris speaking in Durham, (photo credit: Steve Rao, WPTF/Curtis Media)

Anthony DeHart

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Durham on Friday, March 1. She spoke on Parrish Street, where she announced support for historically underserved small businesses in North Carolina.

“We are announcing a new investment of $92 million primarily for early-stage startups here in North Carolina,” Harris said.

With a Black Wall Street historical marker serving as a backdrop, Harris spoke about investments from the Biden administration to help entrepreneurs – especially minority-owned businesses.

“…our pledge to increase by 50% federal contracts going to minority-owned businesses is an acknowledgement of the fact that we must be intentional when we think about where…the greatest returns on investments [are].”

Harris also spoke about abortion rights, as pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens announced plans to start selling the abortion pill, mifepristone in a few states.

Harris praised the move and pushed for Congress to pass legislation that reestablishes the protections previously provided by Roe v. Wade.

“The work that we have to do at this point is about restoring these fundamental rights and freedoms for the people of our country,” Harris said. “And one way to do that is to ensure that we have a Congress that will put back in place the protections that the Supreme Court took from the people of America.”

Friday’s visit was Harris’ 10th to the state since being sworn into office and her second visit to North Carolina this year. Before heading to Durham, the vice president was met at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) by Governor Roy Cooper and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Bruce Ferrell also contributed to this report.