Johnston Community College Breaks Ground on Advanced Manufacturing Training Center

Anthony DeHart

Johnston Community College broke ground for an advanced manufacturing training center earlier this week. Local boosters believe the new building will help more people prepare for jobs after college.

Reid Williams, president of the Interstate 40/Interstate 95 Crossroads of America Economic Development Alliance, tells WPTF News the new training center will be a difference-maker for students and workers.

‘The building itself, and the program, will be a game-changer. … It will change the ethos in our economic development conversation for the county and our region,’ Williams said.

Williams said the new facility will house various programs to help students become career-ready.

‘[There will be] welding, mechatronics, metal fabrication, 3D printing, and things like that,’ Williams said. ‘So we’re excited.’

The new building is slated to open in May 2025.