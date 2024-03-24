NC insurance commissioner says driver behavior pushing auto insurance rates higher

Car with coins and calculator (Image used under license from Shutterstock.com)

Anthony DeHart

According to a 2023 study from U.S. News & World Report, North Carolina ranked as the sixth lowest state in average annual automobile insurance costs. However, North Carolina State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says that driver behavior is putting upward pressure on what residents pay.

“You know, ultimately what people pay in the state depends on the driving habits of the motoring public,” Causey said. “And unfortunately, things are not going in the right direction.”

Causey says there has been an increase in traffic violations, such as speeding, in recent years.

“We’ve seen it especially since COVID. People have had a tendency to speed more,” he said.

Causey also noted that distracted driving is a major issue pushing insurance costs higher.

“The number one factor is distracted driving…people driving down the interstate at excessive speeds, and they’re either talking on the phone or they’re trying to text and drive,” he said.

Last year, Causey negotiated a deal with the N.C. Rate Bureau that led insurers to raise insurance rates by two-thirds less than originally requested. Causey said this settlement will save North Carolina ratepayers $1.6 billion over two years.

