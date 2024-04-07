N.C. State Falls to Purdue 63-50

Basketball with goal (Image used under license from shutterstock.com)

Anthony DeHart

The incredible run of the N.C. State men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament is over. Purdue defeated the Wolfpack 63-50 to reach the national championship game for the first time since 1969.

The Boilermakers never trailed as center Zach Edey scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. In the second half, the Wolfpack scored just 14 points in the opening 17 minutes and shot just 5 of 19 from 3-point range. D.J. Burns was held to eight points, his lowest total of the postseason.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said shooting was a struggle.

“… I think one of the biggest differences was some of the shots that we normally make, we didn’t make in the game,” Keatts said.

In the end, Keatts says he’s proud of an unforgettable postseason run.

“I don’t know that I could be more proud of a group of men that I’ve ever coached in my life,” he said.

The Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament championship, winning five games over five days, for the first time since 1987. They end the year 20-15.

Jeff Hamlin contributed to this report.