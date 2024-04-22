Tent Collection Near US 70/401 Interchange in Garner Deemed Unsafe by Law Enforcement

Photo of tents near US 70/401 Interchange in Garner (Photo Credit: Chris Edwards/WPTF News)

Chris Edwards

In a story you’ll hear first on WPTF, an area housing a growing number of tents near the US 70/401 interchange in Garner has been deemed unsafe by law enforcement.

The tents, which first appeared in February, have increased in number, according to local residents. Over the past two weeks, an alleged uptick in criminal activity has prompted official concern. A source within the Garner Police Department told WPTF News the location falls under the responsibility of the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Photos of the collection of tents (Photo credit: Chris Edwards/ WPTF News)

WPTF reached out to NCDOT for comment and received the following statement:

“We are continuing to work with both the City of Raleigh Police and Town of Garner Police. NCDOT works with our local partners who have the training, resources and expertise to help people living in camps. Since being made aware of the encampment at the U.S. 70/401 Interchange in February, ACORNS staff and other nonprofits have visited and surveyed the site on numerous occasions, offering resources to those living at the site.

Over the past two weeks, law enforcement has deemed the area unsafe due to a recent uptick in criminal activity. NCDOT allowed Southeast Community Officers to visit the location on Friday and post Notice to Vacate signs around the property, as well as speak with several of the campsite residents to inform them of the trespass notice.

Only after the area is vacated do our crews begin the litter pickup and area restoration.”

NCDOT has declined WPTF’s request for an interview, but we are continuing to follow this developing story and will bring more updates as they become available.