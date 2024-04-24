2024 State Energy Conference of North Carolina Concluding at NC State University

Entrance table at the 2024 State Energy Conference (Photo Credit Darren Smith, North Carolina News Network/ Curtis Media Group)

WPTF Staff

2024 State Energy Conference of North Carolina Wraps Up Today at NC State University. The two-day event at the McKimmon Center has brought together business leaders, thought leaders, communities, and agencies armed with resources and technologies to propel North Carolina forward and enhance the regional energy economy. Many in the field view this as a crucial step toward advancing the state’s economic development.

The conference features sessions discussing housing and transportation, the construction of commercial and residential structures, and their impacts on sustainability and infrastructure. Additionally, there are discussions on innovative technology and development.

Continuing education credits may be available for architects, LEED professionals, and members of the North Carolina State Bar.

Dozens of community businesses have joined in supporting the conference, with sponsors including Duke Energy, Blue Ridge Power, FlexGen, and the NC Electric Cooperatives.

Keynote Speakers Include:

John F. Zino, Ph.D., GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Deb Carlisle, Southeast Hydrogen Energy Alliance

Hannah Elliott, Renu Energy Solutions

Matt Abele, NC Sustainable Energy Association

The conference will host a variety of sessions centered around the future of energy in North Carolina, including:

“The Future of North Carolina Utility Scale Clean Energy Generation – Can Customer Needs and Carbon Goals be Met?”

“How Clean Energy Manufacturing is Set to Transform the North Carolina Landscape”

“The Intersection of Insurance and Clean Energy: Risk Reductions to Facilitate Decarbonization”

“Squeaky Clean Energy Podcast — The Current and Future State of Distributed Resources in North Carolina”

For more information, visit: https://www.ncenergyconference.com/