NC Treasurer Asks General Assembly To Cover State Health Plan Shortfall

RALEIGH, NC – State Treasurer Dale Folwell is asking the General Assembly to provide $240 million in emergency funding for the State Health Plan.



Folwell says the State Health Plan spent $500 million on COVID related expenses, but the state lawmakers only reimbursed the plan for half that amount.



Now Folwell is asking the legislature to provide emergency funding to avoid passing the costs on to state employees and retirees.



“They have a responsibility to fund the plan,” says Folwell. “We’re asking them to fund the plan for our actual expenses and the actual expenses we incur.”



In a recent letter to House and Senate leadership, Folwell warned the plan faces a $1.5 billion funding gap over the next three years.



More than 700,000 state employees and their family members get their health care through the State Health Plan.