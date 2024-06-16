UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts on Campus Protests

Carolina Newsmakers logo (Photo Credit: Curtis Media Group)

Anthony DeHart

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was among many college campuses that had major protests and sit-ins this spring related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Speaking on “Carolina Newsmakers” with Don Curtis, UNC-Chapel Hill Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts says a college environment should encourage debate and allow protest — but there are limitations.

“We’ve got some pretty simple, not especially onerous, easy to follow rules around what you can and can’t do in the context of a protest,” Roberts said.

Roberts continued by affirming his willingness to enforce these rules, but says he hopes future protests stay within the guidelines.

“When those rules are broken, obviously we have to enforce them,” Roberts said. “But I hope that that’s behind us. That we’re able to continue our […] noble and storied tradition of peaceful protests while staying within some relatively simple rules.”

Most recently, pro-Palestinian protestors have demanded divestment from all contracts and products with Israel or Israel-supporting companies and the creation of a divestment commission to work with the campus community.

