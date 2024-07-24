Wake County Commissioners Approve Master Plan for Lake Myra Park

RALEIGH – The master plan for Lake Myra County Park has officially been adopted by the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

Lake Myra, located south of Knightdale and Wendell, is a historical site and dates back to over a century ago.

“Lake Myra was kind of a hub of that community and has been since the early 1900s,” said Chris Snow, Director of Wake County Community Services for Parks.

“There is a small community store there that is privately owned and operated for years,” Snow added. “The family that owns that – for those items – we’ve been in touch with them throughout the process.”

In addition, Snow said they plan to add several activities for all ages, including a hiking trail.

Construction of the new park is expected to begin by the end of 2025.