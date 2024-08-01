Domestic violence support group experiencing jump in calls for assistance

RALEIGH – With the increase of living costs in Wake County, the North Carolina Domestic Violence Hotlines have been seeing an unusually high call volume, seeing about 24 calls an hour.

Advocates say the rising expenses can add another barrier for people who are trying to leave a domestic violence situation. Sheryl Cromedy, Executive Director of InterAct, an organization dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic abuse, says that they have many services to offer to assist those who need help getting out of a domestic violence situation.

“We have a 24-hour crisis line that victims can call to receive support and resources,” says Cromedy. “We provide victims with domestic violence case management services. This helps people with budgeting, employment resources and goal setting.”

InterAct is the only provider of domestic violence and sexual assault services in Wake County.