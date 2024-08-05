Robinson campaign challenges Stein ad as false and defamatory

RALEIGH (WPTF) – Attorneys for North Carolina lieutenant governor and Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson have issued a cease-and-desist letter to the campaign of his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, over an advertisement they claim contains false and misleading statements.

The ad, titled “Precious Beginnings,” alleged that a childcare center operated by Robinson was unsanitary and endangered children. Robinson’s attorneys, Charles Spies and Benjamin Mehr, argued that claims of unsanitary or unsafe conditions are untrue.

“While the childcare center was occasionally cited on technicalities—such as serving chicken tenders, peaches, green beans, and milk but not bread for lunch—no official documents state that the childcare center was unsanitary or endangered children,” the letter read.

The ad also showed graphics suggesting these terms were direct citations from state documents, which Robinson’s attorneys claimed is misleading. Additionally, the nonprofit run by Robinson’s wife, Yolanda Hill, was required to repay over $132,000 due to invalid claims. The organization closed before a scheduled review by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time Stein and his campaign have been caught lying,” noted David Keltz, Deputy Communications Director for Mark Robinson for Governor. “He got himself in legal hot water in his last election for lying about his opponent.”

The ad also depicted electrical sockets supposedly out of the wall, suggesting hazardous conditions. The letter refuted this, stating there were no loose electric cords or circuits. They clarified that a dispute regarding safety outlets was resolved in favor of the childcare center.

Moreover, the ad claims the daycare operated without lights, heat, or running water. However, Robinson’s attorneys argued that no state report confirms this claim.

Robinson’s attorneys said they will consider additional legal action if the advertisement isn’t pulled down.