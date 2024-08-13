Alyssa Milano to make her Broadway debut in the razzle-dazzle musical ‘Chicago’ this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Alyssa Milano hopes to charm audiences when she makes her Broadway debut this fall in the musical “Chicago,” adding her celebrity to a show that skewers celebrity culture. The former star of “Who’s the Boss?” and “Charmed,” steps into the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre beginning Sept. 16 for an eight-week engagement through Nov. 10. Milano says doing a stint on Broadway never felt right until now. Her children — ages 9 and 12 — are settled in school and extracurricular activities, and her husband is in a good place in his career. She says:” “Everything fell into place.”