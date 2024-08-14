Spain to investigate unauthorized Katy Perry music video in a protected natural area

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

MADRID (AP) — Katy Perry pretends in her new music video to be one of the thousands of tourists having the time of their lives on on Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. But local authorities are opening an investigation for the parts of “Lifetimes” filmed in a protected natural park without permission. The department of natural environment said Tuesday that the filming wouldn’t have been an environmental offense because this type of production can be authorized with a permit. The production company and Perry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.