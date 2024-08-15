Legendary North Carolina broadcaster Carl Lamm has died at 97

Carl Lamm returned to the airwaves of WTSB for a special one hour broadcast on Feb. 28, 2023 to speak with listeners on his 96th birthday. This was his final radio program. (Photo by JoCoReport.com)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Johnston County native and legendary North Carolina broadcaster Carl Lamm has died at the age of 97.

With an unparalleled 72-year career on the air, Lamm was one of the longest-serving broadcasters in the nation. His career began shortly after World War II and spanned decades, during which he owned and operated WMPM and WTSB radio stations in Johnston County.

Lamm was inducted into the North Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor. His warm interview style and love for bluegrass and gospel music made him a beloved figure in Johnston County and his surrounding community.

“I love people that are gentle, kind, get up every morning, go to work – and I love just ordinary citizens,” Lamm said during a 2019 special program on WPTF honoring his broadcasting career. “I’m just pleased to tell them that are listening: you are my heroes.”

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf/1613815/">WPTF Salutes Legendary NC Broadcaster Carl Lamm | RSS.com</a>

Beyond broadcasting, Lamm was a dedicated Sunday School teacher and a committed community servant. He played a key role in establishing the annual “Rotary Radio Day” in Smithfield, raising funds for local projects, and offered free advertising to local nonprofits and churches.

Lamm is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, and a step-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Lamm.