New transfer guides aim to help community college students pursue four-year degrees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – North Carolina higher education leaders have unveiled new transfer guides designed to make it easier than ever to transition to one of the state’s 16 public universities.

The guides, which include information on admissions, course equivalencies, and academic programs, help students align their community college credits with the requirements for four-year degrees in specific majors at universities within the University of North Carolina (UNC) System. The online tool allows students to search and compare transfer options by major and campus, simplifying the process of determining how their community college coursework will apply to their chosen bachelor’s degree program.

“We need to make it easy for talented, ambitious students to continue their education,” said UNC System President Hans, who previously served as president of the North Carolina Community College System. “College courses should be challenging; college transfer should be simple.”

These new resources replace the previously used Baccalaureate Degree Plans, offering a more user-friendly and accessible solution for students planning to transfer after earning an associate in arts or associate in science degree.

“This represents a significant milestone in our ongoing, collaborative commitment to enhancing economic mobility for families across North Carolina,” said NCCCS President Dr. Jeff Cox. “Community college students now have a clearer pathway to a bachelor’s degree, and our academic advisors now have better resources to support students as they pursue their academic and career goals.”

UNC System officials are planning to collect user feedback this fall to further refine the database and guide design. The Transfer Guides are available on university websites as well as the College for North Carolina (CFNC) website, www.cfnc.org/transferguides.