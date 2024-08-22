RDU breaks passenger traffic records for 2nd straight month

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-afternoon-news/1621831">Crystal Lorbacher on RDU Airport’s record-breaking summer traffic</a>

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Raleigh Durham International Airport set new passenger traffic records in June and July and welcomed more travelers than ever during the July 4th holiday.

Traffic hit a monthly high in June with more than 1.4 million passengers and broke that record in July, with nearly 1.5 million passengers flying through the airport. RDU also got a boost in July from the Independence Day holiday, with nearly 329,000 passengers traveling between July 1 and July 7 – an increase of 9.5 percent over the same weekend in 2023.

“We are just bursting at the seams with travelers wanting to fly through RDU to now 72 non-stop destinations, which is actually a record for the airport,” said Crystal Lorbacher, Vice President of Communications with RDU Airport.