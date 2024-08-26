Death of woman on 1st day of Burning Man festival under investigation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was participating in the counterculture festival known as Burning Man in the northern Nevada desert. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel responded to a call about a woman found unresponsive around noon Sunday. The Burning Man Project’s emergency services personnel were unsuccessful in attempted life-saving measures on the woman. The Pershing County Sheriff says the death will remain under investigation until a cause and manner can be determined, which will be updated at the conclusion of an autopsy. The woman’s name and age won’t be released until her relatives can be notified.
