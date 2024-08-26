Receiver CeeDee Lamb agrees to 4-year, $136M deal with Cowboys, AP sources say

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Three people familiar with the deal say All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys by agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract. Lamb is going into the last year of his rookie contract after being drafted 17th overall in 2020. He is a close second to Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Lamb led the NFL in receptions last season with 135 and was second in yards receiving with 1,749 and third in touchdown receptions with 12.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with fans after defeating the Detroit Lions in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)