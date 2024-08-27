New Wake County Superintendent discusses return to school for traditional calendar students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Wake County Schools, North Carolina’s largest public school system, welcomed back traditional calendar students Tuesday, officially kicking off the 2024-25 school year.

Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor shared that while the start of his first year brings excitement, it also comes with a few first-day jitters. Taylor reflected on his own school days and emphasized the importance of building strong connections between students and teachers—something he sees as the foundation of education.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1629045/">Wake County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Tayl | RSS.com</a>

“My message is this: send your kids to school – excited and ready to learn,” said Dr. Taylor. “Our teaches have been preparing all summer. We just want them to come in and be prepared to learn with an open mind.”

Taylor also didn’t shy away from the tough issues, including the impact of private school vouchers. He voiced concern that vouchers pull valuable resources away from public schools. On a brighter note, he highlighted the introduction of a new science curriculum in elementary schools and shared encouraging feedback about year-round schools.

Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS) currently serves nearly 161,000 students across 199 schools, backed by a dedicated workforce of nearly 11,000 teachers. This year, parents can access real-time bus updates through the “Here Comes the Bus” app. Meanwhile, meal prices have increased by 25 cents to offset rising food and supply costs.