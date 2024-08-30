Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast expected to miss season after neck surgery

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Jesper Fast #71 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the first period of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena on December 19, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast is expected to miss the season after neck surgery this month.

The team announced Fast’s prognosis Thursday after he had surgery Aug. 6.

The 32-year-old Fast suffered a neck injury in the regular-season finale in April and missed the Hurricanes’ sixth straight playoff run, which ended in the second round against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers. He didn’t specify the nature of the injury during end-of-year interviews in May, describing it as a re-injury.

At the time, Fast was wearing a neck brace and was still stiff a month after the injury. He said tests and evaluations were continuing “to figure out what’s going on.”

“It’s definitely one of the toughest periods in my career,” Fast said of missing the postseason.

Fast had six goals and 13 assists in 73 games last season with Carolina.

