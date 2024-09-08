‘Shogun’ wins 11 Emmys with more chances to come at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shogun” won 11 Emmys and has chances at many more at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The two-night Creative Arts Emmys held this weekend are a precursor to the main Emmy Awards coming up on Sept. 15 and airing on ABC. “Shogun,” the FX series about feudal Japan that is this year’s top overall nominee with 25, won on Sunday for categories including makeup, hairstyling and stunt work. And Néstor Carbonell won best guest actor in a drama series for his appearance on the show. Both nights of the show will be edited into a single show that will air on FXX on Sept. 14