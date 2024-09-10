NC Central University to hold special passport acceptance fairs for first-time customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – A Triangle area university is helping people obtain a passport without an appointment.

Two special passport acceptance fairs will be held at North Carolina Central University on October 3rd and 4th. The events are only for first-time customers. The facilities don’t actually issue passports at the fair. Instead, the facility mails your application to the U.S. Department of State.

For a list of everything you need to bring to the passport fair, visit the U.S. Department of State website.