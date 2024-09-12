Carolina Hurricanes home arena to be renamed “Lenovo Center” in new naming rights deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The Carolina Hurricanes’ home arena will soon have a new name, following a 10-year agreement between Lenovo and Hurricanes Holdings, LLC.

The arena will be renamed “Lenovo Center,” a change that will last through the 2033-34 National Hockey League season. The naming rights deal was approved by the Centennial Authority, which oversees the arena.

“Lenovo has been a valued partner of ours for many years,” said Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC. “We’re thrilled to elevate that partnership now by renaming the arena Lenovo Center. Lenovo has both strong local ties and a worldwide footprint, and we’re proud to have the Hurricanes’ name associated with a true leader in global technology.”

Lenovo, a Fortune Global 500 company, has had its North American headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina since 2005 and is one of the largest employers in the Triangle region. Lenovo has been a partner of the Carolina Hurricanes since 2010, and the company has previously been the team’s helmet decal sponsor. As part of the expanded partnership, Lenovo will become the official technology partner of the Hurricanes. The organization plans to implement Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology throughout the arena to enhance the fan experience.

“This partnership is about more than just renaming the arena. Lenovo will play a vital role integrating technology into our upcoming arena renovations and enhancements,” said Philip Isley, Chairman of the Centennial Authority. “Lenovo has deep roots in North Carolina, and we’re thrilled that they are strengthening those roots with this naming rights agreement.”

The arena, originally opened in 1999 as the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports Arena, has undergone multiple name changes, becoming the RBC Center in 2002 and later PNC Arena in 2012. The venue hosts an average of 1.5 million guests annually, with major events ranging from hockey games to concerts and family shows.