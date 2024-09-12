NC public universities report record enrollment, bucking national trends

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Enrollment at North Carolina’s public universities is at an all-time high this fall, with a 2.2 percent increase over last year and a 3.5 percent jump since 2022, according to data from the University of North Carolina System.

Nearly 248,000 students are currently enrolled in the state’s 16 public universities. More than 5,400 students have joined UNC System campuses this fall, with every public university in the state reporting gains in enrollment. This growth follows years of strategic investments in low tuition rates, student support programs, enhanced financial aid options as well as expanded online learning and transfer pathways.

“We’ve worked hard to keep higher education affordable, to make sure students are graduating with great prospects and less debt,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “Our universities are focused on delivering a valuable education that’s truly accessible for the people of this state, and that message is getting across.”

The UNC System’s enrollment boost stands in contrast to national trends, where higher education institutions have been grappling with declining enrollment. College enrollment across the U.S. peaked in 2010 and plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer high school graduates are opting for college, and public trust in higher education has dipped in recent surveys.

“We’ve been preparing for a more challenging demographic environment for a long time,” said David English, senior vice president for academic affairs at the UNC System. “We need to reach a larger share of our high school graduates, make it easier for community college students to transfer, and simplify financial aid. That’s long-range work, but you see it reflected in these enrollment numbers.”

English noted that some of this year’s growth came from re-enrolling students who had previously left UNC System schools without completing their degrees. A targeted effort to reconnect with these students and provide them with a pathway to graduation has boosted enrollment at several institutions.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the UNC System have seen significant benefits from policy changes that allow more out-of-state students to enroll. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T), the largest HBCU in the nation, now serves more than 14,000 students, while North Carolina Central University (NCCU) experienced a 7.7% increase in enrollment this fall.

“Our public HBCUs are tremendous assets for North Carolina, and they’re bringing in talented students from across the country,” Hans said. “That’s great news for those schools and for the state’s economy.”

Additionally, the launch of the Next NC Scholarship has made higher education more accessible for North Carolina families. The scholarship helps households earning $80,000 or less cover the majority, if not all, of tuition and fees at public universities. The UNC System is also piloting NC College Connect, a program aimed at simplifying admissions and encouraging more high school graduates to pursue affordable college degrees.