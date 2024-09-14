Hampton scores three TDs on 210-yard night as North Carolina beats NC Central 45-10

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Omarion Hampton #28 of the North Carolina Tar Heels breaks free for a long gain against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Omarion Hampton rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns to lift North Carolina past stubborn North Carolina Central in a 45-10 victory Saturday night.

The last of Hampton’s 25 carries was a 4-yard touchdown run as North Carolina (3-0) scored two TDs in less than four minutes early in the fourth quarter and went up 31-10.

“It felt good being there for my team,” said Hampton, who had missed the second half of a game a week earlier because of a leg ailment.

North Carolina starting quarterback Conner Harrell and back-up Jacolby Criswell both played in various stretches, with coach Mack Brown saying it was predetermined that Criswell would enter for the third series.

“We’ll be playing both of them,” Brown said. “We’re going to look at it and see who has got the hot hand.”

Criswell threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, while Harrell’s chances were limited (2-for-6, 22 yards).

“We both knew what was going to happen,” Criswell said of the rotation. “We had each other’s back throughout the week.”

Walker Harris threw for 88 yards on 7-for-15 passing before leaving with an injury for NC Central (1-2), which had 167 yards of total offense.

“Disappointed we lost the game obviously, but still pleased with how our guys fought,” Eagles coach Trei Oliver said.

The Tar Heels racked up 28 fourth-quarter points. Neither team scored in the third quarter.

NC Central, a Football Championship Subdivision team, kept the ball for almost 7½ minutes on the game’s first possession, scoring on J’Mari Taylor’s 5-yard run. The Eagles drove into North Carolina territory on their next drive, but they were unable to add to their lead.

NC Central was about to get the ball back again, but a muffed punt altered the momentum. The Tar Heels cashed in on Hampton’s 11-yard run in the first minutes of the second quarter.

He scored from 2 yards out on North Carolina’s next drive.

Harrell was unable to get the Tar Heels’ offense moving on their first two possessions. He returned after the team’s first possession of the second half ended on downs.

North Carolina’s Liam Boyd, filling in for injured kicker Noah Burnette, booted a 36-yard field goal on his first career attempt in the second quarter.

NC Central snapped six plays inside the North Carolina 10-yard line after the first-half two-minute warning, reaching the Tar Heels’ 1, and came away with Juan Velarde’s 35-yard field goal.

Flag day

North Carolina was hit for 16 penalties, including 10 in the first half. The total infractions tied a team record set in 1975 vs. Virginia.

“It made me so mad,” Brown said.

The Takeaway

N.C. Central: The Eagles stayed in the game after suffering a 22-point loss a home to Elon a week earlier. But the lack of sustained offense eventually caught up to the Eagles, who didn’t score in the second half and were probably worn down by North Carolina.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were playing the middle game of a three-game homestand and they had unexpected struggles on offense and defense. It looks like there could be questions regarding the quarterback position as they try to sort out the offense after starter Max Johnson suffered a season-ending injury in the opener at Minnesota.

