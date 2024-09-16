Dave Canales’ decision to bench Bryce Young raises questions about No. 1 pick’s future in Carolina

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dave Canales’ decision to bench Bryce Young raises serious questions about the 2023 No. 1 overall pick’s future with the Carolina Panthers.

Canales made the move on Monday, less than 24 hours after saying in his postgame news conference that Young would remain the team’s starter despite another dreadful performance in a 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Canales said he changed his mind after watching video Sunday night and consulting with the front office. He concluded that veteran Andy Dalton would give the Panthers the best chance to win in Week 3 at Las Vegas.

All indications are this is permanent move, not just a two- or three-week hiatus to allow Young to regroup.

What’s unclear is how much influence owner David Tepper had in the decision and whether he is ready to give up on Young just 17 months after passing on C.J. Stroud, who went No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans.

But Canales is right.

Dalton is the more polished quarterback, and probably does give Carolina a better chance to win.

The 36-year-old Dalton is not the long-term answer. But he can’t be worse than Young.

The Panthers have been outscored 73-13 and there was no real sign that things were going to change.

The home crowd, which has grown increasingly frustrated after not seeing a playoff game since 2017, started booing Young and the offense in the first half and didn’t stop. Veteran wide receivers Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson both appeared frustrated on the sideline and things were beginning to boil over. Had Canales waited any longer, he might have lost the team just two games into his tenure.

So the big question is if Canales, the front office or Tepper have lost all faith in Young, what happens next?

The way things are going, the Panthers are headed for another top-five pick in next year’s NFL draft and quarterback might be in play. Among the QBs who might be available are Georgia’s Carson Beck, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Miami’s Cam Ward or Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart.

The rest of the season will determine what happens.

But the benching is not good news for Young or the Panthers, who gave up four draft picks — including what turned out to be the No. 1 pick this year — and wide receiver D.J. Moore to move up eight spots to get him.

The trade is a black eye for the franchise and may go down as one of the worst in NFL history.

As for right now, there are questions than answers for a team that hasn’t had stability at quarterback in nearly a decade.

What’s working

There isn’t much working for the Panthers, but Raheem Blackshear has given the team a lift in the return game, averaging 27 yards per kickoff return and 13 yards per punt return against the Chargers.

What needs help

The Panthers have attempted few downfield passes with Young at quarterback. Almost all of his throws have been short and over the middle or checkdowns to an outlet receiver, and he appears to be playing scared. His longest completion on Sunday was for 12 yards. Carolina has failed to even test opposing defenses and give them something to honor in terms of a deep threat. Twelve of Young’s 18 completions on Sunday went to running backs or tight ends.

Stock up

Dalton, who gets the start in Week 3. He lost his only start for the Panthers last season for an injured Young, but it was Carolina’s best offensive output of the season. Dalton completed 34 of 58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 loss at Seattle.

Stock down

Johnson. He was brought in to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver but through two games, he has just five receptions for 34 yards. A large part of that is a byproduct of Young’s failures. Johnson’s stats are likely to see an uptick with Dalton throwing to him.

They said it

“From the moment I got here, I was gonna do everything I could to help Bryce and to try to help this team. And so I was giving my input on certain things I was able to see it from my point of view, and kind of kind of share that. But moving forward, it’s like I get a different opportunity to affect the game.” — Dalton on the team’s struggles and replacing Young.

Injuries

DT Shy Tuttle injured a foot in Sunday’s loss.

Key numbers

2 of 22 — The Panthers’ third-down conversion rate through two games.

Next steps

The Panthers play at Las Vegas (1-1) on Sunday.