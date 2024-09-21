Alec Baldwin urges judge to stand by dismissal of involuntary manslaughter case in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - JULY 12: Alec Baldwin hugs his attorney Alex Spiro at the conclusion of his trial for involuntary manslaughter in First Judicial District Court on July 12, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The trial for involuntary manslaughter was dismissed by a judge Friday after she ruled that key evidence over a fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" had been withheld from the defense. (Photo by Ramsay de Give-Pool/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin has urged a New Mexico judge to stand by her decision to end his trial and dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie. State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Baldwin halfway through a trial in July based on the withholding of evidence by police and prosecutors from the defense. Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey recently asked the judge to reconsider. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal for “Rust” in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.