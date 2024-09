Barnett leads James Madison’s record-setting offense in 70-50 victory over North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 21: Alonza Barnett III #14 celebrates with Tanner Morris #58 of the James Madison Dukes after throwing for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By NATE RYAN Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III’s five touchdown passes led a quick-strike offense that helped James Madison beat North Carolina 70-50 on Saturday for a signature road win under first-year coach Bob Chesney.

Barnett threw for 388 yards with no interceptions while also running for 99 yards and two scores for the Dukes (3-0), who had five first-half touchdown drives — four going for five plays or less and three taking less than 35 seconds

James Madison had TDs on offense, defense and special teams in its first victory over North Carolina in four meetings, with its 70 points matching the most ever allowed by the Tar Heels (3-1) in any game as well as the most for JMU against a Bowl Subdivision opponent.

The Dukes, who moved up to FBS in 2022 and were picked second in their Sun Belt Conference division this season, surpassed its previous-best total against a power-conference foe (36 against Virginia last year) midway through the second quarter. That came on a 39-yard TD pass to Taylor Thompson by Barnett, whose seven touchdowns through the air and on the ground accounted for a school record.

The Tar Heels (3-1) yielded a school-record 53 points during a sloppy first half with four turnovers. The bright spots were quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who threw for 475 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start, and running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed for three TDs and 139 yards.

James Madison trailed for less than a minute during the game and relied on defense and special teams to take an 11-0 lead in the opening five minutes.

After a career-long 50-yard field goal by Noe Ruelas, cornerback Terrence Spence made his seventh career punt block, which was recovered by Jayden Mines for a 14-yard touchdown. Spence also had two first-half interceptions, returning the second 33 yards for a touchdown that put JMU ahead 53-21 at halftime.

The takeaway

James Madison: The Dukes’ offense (which managed 13 points against Gardner-Webb) awoke with an aggressive game plan by Chesney, who called a fleaflicker and an onside kick to stay unbeaten since arriving from Holy Cross this season to replace Curt Cignetti (who left for Indiana).

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were booed off the field at halftime of a blowout loss that negated the promise of their third consecutive 3-0 start (for the first time since 1979-81).

Up next

James Madison: The Dukes wrap up their nonconference schedule at home against Ball State on Saturday.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will open Atlantic Coast Conference play on the road at Duke on Saturday.